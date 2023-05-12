“I Would Shoot Him” – Radical Leftist Group with Ties to Elected Virginia Democrats Threatens Parents for Bravely Objecting to School Board’s Marxist Agenda (VIDEO)

Law enforcement in Loudoun County, Virginia is investigating threatening comments made by a far-left Facebook group according a local news report. The group has targeted parents for bravely speaking out against the Loudoun County Public School’s (LCPS) Marxist agenda.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported LCPS forced a leftist critical race theory curriculum down children’s throats. Moreover, the group made parents to sign a form promising not to show anyone their curriculum.

LCPS was also embroiled in a massive scandal where a trans student sexually assaulted a female student in a high school bathroom on May 28th, 2021, but chose to bury the information instead of taking appropriate measures.

ABC7 News exclusively revealed this week that the group, ironically named the “Loudon Love Warriors,” has threatened violence to the point of threatening to kill the courageous parents for speaking out.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on their investigation:

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into potential threats made within the ‘Loudon Love Warrios’ Facebook group, following a citizen complaint today. A previous investigation of the group and comments made about Mark Winn, a resident of Leesburg, Va., determined that no criminal act had occurred.

A whistleblower revealed that after Winn spoke up at a school board meeting in December 2022, one member of the “Loudoun Love Warriors, said they would ruin Linn’s life. The group specifically wanted to contact his employer and ensure he would get fired.

Several other members of the fascist group piled on and one even threatened to kill Winn and other parents for opposing the Board. Here are some of the more vile comments.

If he had said that s**t about black kids or autistic kids I would shoot him.” Lives need to be ruined beyond repair. Say goodbye to your f***ing job. Let’s actually destroy them. I want every single person who clapped for that ousted en masse and their livelihoods ruined.

The fascist group has ties to many key local Democrats. According to ABC 7 News, these folks include oudon County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, County Supervisor Juli Briskman, School Board Chair Ian Serotkin, school board members Brenda Sheridan, Atoosa Reaser, and Erika Ogedegbe, school board candidate Anne Donohue, sheriff candidate Craig Buckley, and Chair Phyllis Randall.

VIDEO:

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Left wing group in Loudon County, Virginia with ties to MULTIPLE ELECTED DEMOCRATS plotted revenge against parents who spoke up at school board meetings INCLUDING THREATS OF SHOOTING PARENTS and attempts to get parents fired..pic.twitter.com/qbNb5rOweJ — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 10, 2023

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told 7News DC that he was “stunned” but pointed out that this was “standard” disgraced Attorney General Merrick Garland had set. As Gateway Pundit readers know, Garland previously unleashed his Gestapo on brave parents protesting at school boards.

New: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he’s “stunned” after @7NewsDC reporting that exposed threats being made against Loudoun County residents who spoke at school board meetings. Story: https://t.co/bqGHFpUX0w pic.twitter.com/HAfc5uVSDv — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 11, 2023

Youngkin told ABC 7 News in a separate interview that he would “get to the bottom of all this and “hold people accountable as appropriate.”