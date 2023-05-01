“Hush Up, Boy!” Joe Biden Refers to Muslim Guest at Reception Celebrating Eid-al-Fitr as “Boy” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday evening hosted a reception celebrating Eid-al-Fitr in the East Room.

Biden mumbled through his remarks and lost a few battles with his teleprompter.

At one point an audience member told Joe Biden that the first and only Muslim federal judge is present at the reception.

Joe Biden referred one of the Muslim guests as “boy.”

“You wanna come up here and make a speech?” Biden shouted to the Muslim audience member.

“Hush up, boy!” Biden shouted.

Imagine the headlines if Trump referred to a Muslim minority attending one of his events as “boy.”

