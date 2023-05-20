Husband of California Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez Who Tried to Smear FBI Whistleblower, Sentenced to Prison in Connecticut Fraud Case

In a significant turn of events, the estranged husband of California Democrat Representative Linda Sanchez and former board chairperson of a Connecticut energy cooperative has been sentenced to prison in a Connecticut fraud case, AP reported.

James Sullivan, 56, was sentenced Wednesday to six months in prison after being convicted of involvement in a fraudulent scheme. The details of the fraud case reveal that he used public funds to pay for lavish trips to places like the Kentucky Derby and a high-end golf resort.

Sullivan is required to report to prison on July 12.

Linda Sanchez (dim bulb who thought a random Twitter account belonged to Marcus Allen) has a corrupt husband? And she dared to question the honor of men who served with distinction. “California congresswoman’s husband sentenced to prison” https://t.co/mA2j2tGOQE — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) May 20, 2023

AP reported:

James Sullivan, 56, a one-time Democratic congressional candidate in Connecticut, was convicted of helping plan trips in 2015 and 2016 for dozens of top staff, board members and family members totaling $800,000. Prosecutors said the trips were unrelated to the business of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative, which receives federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. The $800,000 included travel expenses, private chartered airfare, first-class hotel accommodations, meals, tickets to sporting events, golf fees, souvenirs and gifts, federal prosecutors said. For a trip to the Kentucky Derby trip in 2015, which prosecutors said had an average cost of approximately $9,000 per guest, Sullivan brought his son, brother and sister-in-law, as well as a woman he knew and her friend. Sullivan is married to Democratic U.S. Rep. Linda Sanchez, who dropped her bid for chair of the House Democratic Caucus after Sullivan’s indictment in 2018. Connecticut court records indicate the couple is going through divorce proceedings. A second case against Sullivan and the energy cooperative’s former CEO is still pending related to $100,000 of Sullivan’s personal and travel expenses, including several entries that included expenses for Sanchez, such as travel to the Kentucky Derby and to Key West, Florida, in 2014.

Rep. Sanchez faces scrutiny over her attempt to discredit an FBI whistleblower. She sought to tarnish the whistleblower’s reputation by spreading false information and questioning the veteran’s allegiance to the United States.

Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez of California is not among those who are happy about the testimony of the FBI whistleblowers.

As one of them testified before the House Judiciary Committee on the weaponization of the federal government Thursday, she resorted to basically pulling names out of a hat in order to trap him into tanking his credibility.

Marcus Allen, whose name just sounds common, found himself in Sanchez’s crosshairs as she tried to pin a random Twitter account on him.

Our elected leaders are absolute morons who serve as professional actors. Rep Sanchez: “Is your Twitter account Marcus9705645?” FBI Whistleblower: “That is absolutely NOT my account.” Rep. Sanchez then goes nuts and blames the whistleblower for tweets he never made. “Okay.… pic.twitter.com/6Wr4wAuf81 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz also called her out for calling into question Marcus Allen’s allegiance to the United States.

“We just astonishingly heard a democrat on this committee question your allegiance to the United States,” said Gaetz.

“It seems to me [Allen] your allegiance to the United States is pretty well established over multiple decades wearing the uniform, fighting for our country. And I am proud that you continue to fight for our country,” said Gaetz.