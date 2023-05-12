Hunter Biden’s Divorce Lawyers Knew About ‘Romania Deal’ Payments

Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle’s divorce lawyers knew about the ‘Romania deal’ payments, according to 2016 and 2017 emails found on Hunter’s laptop from hell.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Wednesday said the Biden family received over $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was Vice President.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

Hunter Biden and his associates received $1 million from a Romanian national, according to Comer.

“First instance, while Vice President Biden was lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies, in reality, he was a walking billboard for his son and family to collect money. Hunter Biden and his associates capitalized on a lucrative financial relationship with a Romanian national who was under investigation for and later convicted of corruption in Romania. The Bidens received over $1 million for the deal,” Comer said at Wednesday’s press conference on the Biden Crime Family.

“16 of the 17 payments occurred while Joe Biden was vice president,” Comer added. “In fact, the stop flowing from the Romanian national soon after Joe Biden leaves the vice presidency. This is a pattern of influence peddling.”

Hunter’s divorce lawyers knew about the ‘Romania deal’ payments, according to emails.

“Hunter’s office confirmed to Kathleen a deposit of more that $120,000 into Hunter’s TD account as funds from the “Romania deal.” according to a December 2016 email from Kathleen Buhle’s lawyer to Hunter’s lawyer.



email courtesy of Fox News

Fox News reported: