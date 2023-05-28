Huge Win: U.S. Biggest Children’s Hospital Will No Longer Offer Hormone Therapy and Other Transgender Care for Minors

In a significant development following embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s investigation, the biggest children’s hospital in the United States has decided to discontinue hormone therapy and other transgender care for minors.

On Wednesday, Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) CEO Mark Wallace announced the decision in a memo to staff, citing compliance with a new Texas law and ongoing investigations as key factors.

The announcement comes on the heels of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launching an investigation into TCH last May 19, to determine if the hospital is “actively engaging in illegal behavior and performing “gender transitioning” procedures on children.”

“I’ve been clear that any ‘gender transitioning’ procedures that hurt our children constitute child abuse under Texas law,” said Attorney General Paxton.

“Recent reports indicate that Texas Children’s Hospital may be unlawfully performing such procedures, and my office it is working to uncover the truth. I am committed to investigating any entity in our state to ensure that our children are protected. Though many unhinged activists compromising the healthcare field think otherwise, children are not to be treated as science experiments. Doctors and hospitals should not be pushing mutilative and irreversible ‘gender transitioning’ procedures that will negatively impact innocent children for the rest of their lives.”

Senate Bill 14, which would ban child gender modification, was passed by the Texas legislature on May 17 and very likely will be signed into law by Gov. Abbott.

Within the internal memo, Wallace acknowledged the challenges faced by the hospital due to the impending deadline to comply with the new Texas law.

Read the memo below from TCH CEO Mark Wallace: