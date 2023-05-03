HUGE! Latest Poll Shows President Trump with 59% Favorability with ALL VOTERS – 11 Points Better than Joe Biden

The latest Rasmussen poll shows President Trump with a 59% favorability rating with ALL likely voters.
This is 11 points better than Joe Biden.
This is a stunning number for President Trump. The lawfare suits and constant fake news attacks are not swaying Americans away from Trump at this point.
Rasmussen reported:
A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and Political Media, Inc., finds that, in a matchup against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, 51% of Likely U.S. voters would vote for the Trump-DeSantis ticket, compared to 43% for Biden-Harris.
Trump’s eight-point advantage with DeSantis as his running mate is outside the margin of error. In a head-to-head matchup without consideration of vice-presidential candidates, Trump is below 50% and leads Biden by six points, 47% to 41%.