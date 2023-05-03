HUGE! Latest Poll Shows President Trump with 59% Favorability with ALL VOTERS – 11 Points Better than Joe Biden

by

The latest Rasmussen poll shows President Trump with a 59% favorability rating with ALL likely voters.
This is 11 points better than Joe Biden.

This is a stunning number for President Trump. The lawfare suits and constant fake news attacks are not swaying Americans away from Trump at this point.

Rasmussen reported:

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and Political Media, Inc., finds that, in a matchup against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, 51% of Likely U.S. voters would vote for the Trump-DeSantis ticket, compared to 43% for Biden-Harris.

Trump’s eight-point advantage with DeSantis as his running mate is outside the margin of error. In a head-to-head matchup without consideration of vice-presidential candidates, Trump is below 50% and leads Biden by six points, 47% to 41%.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

