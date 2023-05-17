House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Considers Removing Serial Liar Adam Schiff from Congress After Durham Report Released (VIDEO)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy considered removing Russia hoaxer and serial liar Adam Schiff (D-CA) from Congress as well as pursuing possible criminal charges following the release of the Durham Report.

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

“Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” Durham wrote in a 300-plus page report sent to Congress, adding their investigation of Trump’s campaign was based on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence.”

On Tuesday, Speaker McCarthy slams Rep. Adam Schiff after the Durham Report was released.

“You have pledged, if the GOP takes the majority in the House, that you would investigate the findings of the Durham investigation. Now that the report has been released, what does accountability look like?” asked one reporter.

“We’re asking Durham to come in and testify so we can look at it more. It really raises the question about Adam Schiff,” said McCarthy.

Recall, Adam Schiff was the former House Intel Chairman and was the main pusher of the anti-Trump Russiagate hoax. For years and even today, Schiff claimed Trump worked with Russia. This horrible lie is now being put to bed as the truth finally comes out.

“You remember when he told the American people he had proof? Remember when he told him he didn’t know the whistleblower and what he put America through and openly lied to us? And now it’s proven in this as well.”

“It raises a lot of questions about his character, his standing inside of Congress, or whether he should even be in Congress,” said McCarthy.

WATCH:

On Wednesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy joined Maria Bartiromo to discuss the damning report released by Special Counsel John Durham.

McCarthy told Maria that possible charges would be pursued against those involved in the Trump-Russia connection hoax.

Maria Bartiromo asked McCarthy, “House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan formally requested Special Counsel John Durham to appear before Congress to discuss the Durham report. So far, the White House is refusing to comment on that as well. You know what went on in terms of the Durham probe and the Russia Collusion lie. Will there be accountability here?”

“There has to be,” McCarthy said. “Maria, it’s not just me who knew. You knew it. And you got criticized for speaking the truth. And that’s what’s wrong. Is CNN talking about this? Is the White House talking about this?”

During the interview, McCarthy ripped into Schiff for his lies and blamed Hillary for creating the Trump-Russia hoax.

“They took America through an impeachment over a lie that they knew. You had Adam Schiff, who was chairman of the Intel Committee, lying day after day to the American public that he had proof, that he knew the proof. Now we’re finding in the Durham Report his own staff are threatened witnesses. I mean, why is this individual still even in Congress? And why does he think he can even run for higher office after what he did?”

“When you look at Hillary Clinton, she created this. The FBI paid people and knew it was false.” said McCarthy.

“Now, it’s time that people have consequences for their actions, and you’ve got to clean this up where this can never happen again. When you talk about the threat to democracy, this is exactly what we’re talking about,” he added.

WATCH: