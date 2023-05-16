House Oversight GOP Releases Statement After Biden Regime Retaliates Against IRS Whistleblower, Knifes Entire Team Investigating Hunter Biden

The House GOP Oversight Committee on Tuesday released a statement after the Biden Regime retaliated against an IRS whistleblower and team investigating Hunter Biden.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported: A letter sent Monday to Republican and Democrat members of House and Senate committees by attorneys representing the IRS whistleblower in the Hunter Biden investigation states that the whistleblower and his team of investigators have been removed from the investigation at the request of the Justice Department.

The Feds are mishandling the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, according to an IRS supervisor who sought whistleblower protection last month.

An IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden is receiving “preferential treatment.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland is in on the scandal.

A White House spox recently issued a statement denying Joe Biden was behind the political interference in the investigation into his own son.

However, the Biden Regime retaliated against the IRS whistleblower and knifed the entire team that was investigating Hunter Biden.

This was on the same day Special Counsel Durham released his report on the Russia collusion hoax.

The House Oversight GOP on Tuesday released a statement.

“Congress must thoroughly investigate this alleged retaliation and hold accountable those who are covering up any crimes committed by the President’s son.”

