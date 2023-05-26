House Ethics Committee Concludes 2-Year Investigation into Eric Swalwell’s Affair with Chinese Spy Fang Fang – Says No Further Action Will Be Taken

The House Ethics Committee has officially concluded its two-year investigation into allegations that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) engaged in an affair with honeypot and Chinese spy Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang.

Recall, a Chinese spy raised money for Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell and planted an “intern” in his congressional office.

A Chinese national named Fang Fang, AKA, Christine Fang targeted politicians in California between 2011 and 2015 at the direction of China’s internal spy agency and even had intimate relationships with two Midwestern mayors, according to Axios.

According to Fang’s friends, she was in her late 20s or early 30s when she enrolled at a Bay Area university and began to target politicians and gather intelligence at the direction of China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Fang was a “bundler” for Eric Swalwell and other Democrat candidates but it is also believed the Chinese spy and honeypot had an intimate relationship with Swalwell.

Tucker Carlson’s team reached out to Swalwell’s office and asked if Swalwell had an intimate relationship with honeypot and spy Christine Fang and they replied they couldn’t comment because that information could be “classified.”

Despite this Chinese spy scandal, Swalwell remains on the House Intelligence Committee (thanks to Pelosi) and has access to some of the nation’s most highly classified information.

In a statement released on Monday signed by the House Committee on Ethics Chairman Michael Guest (McCarthy appointee) and Ranking member Susan Wild, the committee declared that no further action would be taken in connection with the probe that commenced in April 2021.

The committee concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations that Swalwell “violated House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct in connection with your interactions with Ms. Christine Fang.”

Read the letter below:

As you are aware, on April 9, 2021, the Committee on Ethics (Committee) informed you that it had determined to investigate allegations raised in the complaint that you may have violated House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct in connection with your interactions with Ms. Christine Fang. The Committee will take no further action in this matter. The Committee has previously reviewed allegations of improper influence by foreign

agents and in doing so, cautioned that Members should be conscious of the possibility that foreign governments may attempt to secure improper influence through gifts and other interactions. We encourage you to contact the Office of House Security for any guidance on steps you can take to prevent or address such attempts. It is not our intention to release this letter publicly unless you make public statements regarding this matter that are inconsistent with the spirit and purpose of this letter.

Following the committee’s decision to conclude the investigation, Swalwell released a statement saying “It’s time to move on.”

“Nearly 10 years ago I assisted the FBI in their counterintelligence investigation of a campaign volunteer. The case and my assistance were briefed to Republican Speaker of the House, John Boehner, and two years later, Republican Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, re-appointed me to the House Intelligence Committee. Neither Speaker questioned my actions nor politicized my cooperation. Despite the FBI repeatedly saying I was nothing but helpful and never accused of wrongdoing, this complaint was filed by a House Republican,” Swalwell said in a statement Tuesday.

“It’s time to move on. The bipartisan House Ethics Committee had this case for over two years. They had the power of subpoena. They received answers from me in response to requests for information. Today, they are closing this matter and did not make a finding of any wrongdoing.”

“If the intent in bringing this complaint and leveling false smears was to silence me that is not going to happen. I will continue to be a voice on behalf of my constituents and a passionate defender of democracy,” he concluded.