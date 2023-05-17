House Democrat Introduces Resolution to Expel Santos; McCarthy to Punt to Ethics Committee

Freshman Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) on Tuesday introduced a one-page resolution to expel embattled Rep. George Santos.

“Resolved, That, pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative George Santos, be, and he hereby is, expelled 4 from the House of Representatives.” – the resolution read.

Speaker McCarthy said he will punt the resolution to the Ethics Committee.

Santos surrendered last Wednesday after a federal grand jury returned a 13-count indictment.

Santos was charged with “seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.”

According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Santos was overcharged by zealous government prosecutors.

George Santos pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on $500,000 bond after his arraignment.

McCarthy said he wants the Ethics Committee to “move rapidly” on its probe of Santos after the Democrats tried to force a vote on the New York Rep’s expulsion.

CNN reported: