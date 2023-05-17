House Democrat Introduces Resolution to Expel Santos; McCarthy to Punt to Ethics Committee

Freshman Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) on Tuesday introduced a one-page resolution to expel embattled Rep. George Santos.
“Resolved, That, pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative George Santos, be, and he hereby is, expelled 4 from the House of Representatives.” – the resolution read.
Speaker McCarthy said he will punt the resolution to the Ethics Committee.
Santos surrendered last Wednesday after a federal grand jury returned a 13-count indictment.
Santos was charged with “seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.”
According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Santos was overcharged by zealous government prosecutors.
George Santos pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on $500,000 bond after his arraignment.
McCarthy said he wants the Ethics Committee to “move rapidly” on its probe of Santos after the Democrats tried to force a vote on the New York Rep’s expulsion.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that he wants the House Ethics Committee to “move rapidly” on its investigation of Rep. George Santos after Democrats pushed to force a vote to expel the embattled congressman.
McCarthy’s announcement came shortly after Democrats tried to put House Republicans on the spot by forcing the chamber to vote on the expulsion resolution later this week. Instead, McCarthy plans to refer the resolution to the ethics panel, which would require a majority of the House to approve. That would give Republicans a chance to sidestep weighing in directly on whether Santos should be expelled from Congress. But McCarthy indicated that the full House could act to punish or even expel Santos depending on what the committee finds.
“I think we can look at this very quickly and come to a conclusion on what George Santos did and did not do through ethics, a safe bipartisan committee,” McCarthy told reporters. He added, “I would like the Ethics Committee to move rapidly on this.”