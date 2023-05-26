Horrifying Video Shows Passengers on South Korean Flight in “Panic” After Lunatic Opens Door While Plane is in the Air (VIDEO)

A crazed passenger on aboard a South Korean flight on Friday sparked a horrifying scene of chaos after opening an emergency door before the plane landed.

As Fox News reported, the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 was about to land in Daegu, South Korea after a flight from the southern island of Jeju when the passenger pulled the emergency exit handle at an altitude of about 700 feet.

194 passengers were on the plane at the time of the incident. These included teenage athletes who were on their way to a weekend sporting event in Ulsan according to the New York Post.

The video shows a scene straight out a horror movie. Frightened passengers can be seen holding onto their armrests for dear life as massive amounts of air whip around the cabin.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

The Post reported some passengers attempted to prevent the loon from reaching the door but to no avail.

The South Korean Transportation Ministry said over a dozen people suffered minor injuries before the plane landed safely.

Yonhap, a local South Korean news outlet, revealed many of the injured passengers had trouble breathing and were taken to a hospital.

A 44-year-old passenger gave a first-hand perspective to the outlet regarding the incident. He revealed people were fainting “one by one” and thought his life was over.

It was chaos with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board through broadcasting. I thought the plane was blowing up. I thought I was going to die like this.

Another passenger spoke of how children suffered throughout the ordeal.

Children quivered and cried in panic. Those sitting near the exit must have been shocked the most.

CNN reported that a man in his 30s was arrested at Daegu International Airport. He offered a full confession but would not say why he opened the door.