Horrified Father Watched as Brazilian Doctor Climbed Onto Wife’s Belly and Allegedly Pulled Head Off Their Baby During Delivery

100 Percent Fed Up reports – A Brazilian doctor is under investigation after allegedly ripping the head off the baby of 33-year-old Ranielly Coelho Santos while her husband watched during the delivery of their baby in the Hospital das Clinicas da UFMG, in the Santa Efigenia neighborhood of Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state.

According to reports, Mrs. Santos was admitted to the hospital on April 28. Her labor was induced prior to the unnamed obstetrician arriving in the delivery room. The obstetrician reportedly called the father closer to observe the birth, and that’s when he climbed up on the pregnant woman’s belly and pulled their baby’s head off during the delivery.

New York Post reports – The doctor put pressure on her belly, tried to remove the baby’s body quickly, and “ripped off the child’s head,” the devastated dad told police. He told investigators that he even saw the baby blinking and moving her mouth, which he said was proof she was alive at the time.

According to the Daily Mail – The family of the dead baby say that the girl was alive when she started to emerge and that after the traumatic incident, the hospital tried to pressure them into signing documents that would cover up what had happened.

Ranielly Coelho Santos, the baby’s mother, launched a complaint with the police two days after the failed delivery of her child. Officers are now investigating the shock death of the infant.

Ms. Santos, 34, who already has a nine-year-old daughter, was taken to the hospital on April 24, 28 weeks into her pregnancy, over concerns about her high blood pressure, before doctors induced labor seven days later.

The hospital told Itatiaia that it ‘deeply regretted’ the case and said they would ‘make every effort to investigate the facts’ while awaiting the autopsy report.

The hospital has allegedly agreed to cover the costs of the baby’s funeral, but only if the family signs a waiver to release them of any wrongdoing related to the death of their baby. The family has refused to sign the waiver and is asking for an autopsy,

The doctor is currently under investigation.