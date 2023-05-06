Hit Australian Kids Show Forced to Edit Episode Over “Fat-Shaming” Accusations

Today, kid’s shows push an extensive woke agenda. Content can push queerness, gender dysmorphia, critical race theory and anti-white propaganda with full public support.

But having characters worried about their weight and trying to achieve a healthy lifestyle? That is too far for woke activists who claim “fat-shaming.”

The hit Australian kid’s cartoon, Bluey, has been forced to edit an episode after claims of fat-shaming characters.

In the episode “Exercise, ” Bluey’s parents are concerned about their weight and discuss the need for exercise.

Apparently, according to some parents and health professionals, suggesting that exercise and a healthy weight could actually be “sending potentially harmful messages to children about their weight.”

See the deleted scene below.

DELETED SCENE from “Exercise.” Because a *few* people are SO FUCKING SENSITIVE over it! #bluey https://t.co/jLOMh7wMhX pic.twitter.com/STewleutTJ — Badgerclops (@BadgercIops) May 5, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported on woke Disney teaching children to hate their own skin color on the Disney+ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

Disney executive Latoya Raveneau, a “biromantic asexual” is behind the critical race garbage and lies that Disney now produces. Raveneua brags about adding “queerness” wherever she can and it shows. She also pushes garbage lies about America.

But promoting a healthy lifestyle? Absolutely not acceptable.

Sky News Australia reports:

In the show, Bandit is seen weighing himself and saying: “Oh man … I just need to do some exercise”. Chilli chips in, replying “tell me about it” before Bluey asks “why don’t you just do some exercise?” After the episode was aired in Australia, parents and health professionals voiced concern that it was sending potentially harmful messages to children about their weight. “With one in five children around the world showing signs of disordered eating, I really expected more…”, one parent wrote on Facebook, while others were “appalled” about the “fatphobic” message. A spokesman for ABC said: “The recent episode of Bluey, Exercise, has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the program. The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way. “As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program and we have updated the episode on our platforms. “BBC Studios will use this revised version for global distribution and also support this decision.”