Hillary Clinton Appears to Steer Bill Clinton as They March in Chappaqua Memorial Day Parade (VIDEO)

Bill and Hillary Clinton on Monday led the Memorial Day parade in their hometown of Chappaqua.

The Clintons march in the Chappaqua Memorial Day parade every year.

Hillary Clinton appeared to swat Bill Clinton (15 second mark) as the two waved to parade goers.

WATCH:

Leading the Memorial Day parade in their hometown…former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton kick off the festivities in Chappaqua. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/PIsVvX8KLe — Joe Torres (@joetorresABC7) May 29, 2023

Hillary Clinton said she hopes the parade brings people together in such divisive times.

Says the most divisive woman in US history!

WATCH: