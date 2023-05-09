Hero Police Officer Who Took Down TX Mall Shooter and Ran Into Rifle Fire as Everyone Else Ran Away is Requesting Privacy as he “processes this life-altering tragedy”

The unidentified police officer who bravely took down the Texas mall shooter over the weekend is requesting privacy as he “processes this life-altering tragedy.”

On Saturday, a gunman carrying an AR-15-style assault weapon opened fire at a mall in Allen, Texas. The shooter, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, murdered eight people and wounded seven before being killed by a heroic police officer who ran toward the gunfire as everyone else ran away.

The Allen police officer was reportedly at Allen Premium Outlets responding to another call when the shooting began.

The officer radioed for backup, begging his colleagues to join him. “I need everybody I got,” he said.

However, the officer quickly realized he couldn’t wait for backup and sprung into action. Two minutes after he first called for backup, the officer had takedown the shooter. He radioed again, saying, “I got him down.”

Zack Horn, the officer’s attorney, released a statement saying, “The officer sprinted towards high-power rifle fire as everyone else ran away. He’s a brave servant with a gentle heart and embodies the best the law enforcement profession has to offer. He’s doing well and would appreciate privacy as he continues to process this life-altering tragedy.”

Another brave man who ran towards the violent scene was a former police officer named Steven Spainhouer, who went to the mall after his son, who is an employee there, called him to tell him about the shooting.

Listen:

When he arrived at the mall, he was met with a horrifying, bloody scene.

Spainhouer administered CPR to a shooting victim who was dying, and he helped to comfort a boy who was covered in the blood of his own mother.

“I’m feeling it. I’m feeling it. Really, really hard right now. It is not easy. So hug your kids. Hug your kids when you go home,” Spainhouer said in an interview with NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

This tragic shooting is being investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as a case of racially or ethnically motivated extremism because, based on a preliminary investigation into the shooter’s personal life, Garcia had made many social media posts containing violent extremist rhetoric.

Many of Garcia’s social media posts reportedly promoted white supremacy and contained neo-Nazi material.

This investigation is still ongoing.