Here’s the Video: Jamaal Bowman Leads Menacing Mob Against Marjorie Taylor Greene in New York City, Screams and Curses MTG, Tells Her “Get the Hell Out of Here!”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday accused Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) of intimidating her in incidents on Wednesday on Capitol Hill and last month in New York City. Speaking about the the New York incident, Green said that there was video of Bowman cursing her, calling her a white supremacist and telling her to get out of there.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that when people like Jamaal Bowman call her a white supremacist it's "like calling a person a color the n-word" "His physical mannerisms are aggressive … I feel threatened by him," Greene adds of Bowman pic.twitter.com/c0JtNN0Z5R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2023

Bowman responded by accusing Greene of putting a target on his back and playing the race card, comparing himself to slain Black teenagers Emmett Till and Michael Brown.

Greene had gone to New York City on April 4 to speak at a rally in support of President Trump who was being arraigned on campaign charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. As she was leaving the rally, Bowman led a hostile mob to confront Greene as she was entering her car.

NBC News posted video of Bowman menacing Greene. Bowman can be seen repeatedly screaming at Greene to “Get out of here!” Bowman tells Greene to “take her ass back to Washington”, “Go back to your district!” and eventually “Get the hell out of here!” Bowman also accused Greene of “uplifting white supremacy.” Ironically, Bowman was acting like the Democrats of the old Jim Crow South who attacked Northerners who were trying to end segregation.

In remarks to reporters on Thursday reported by the Hill, Bowman played down his aggressiveness, saying he was acting like a “middle school principal” (excerpt):

“Anyone who has interacted with me, anyone who knows me, any reporters here know I’m middle school principal energy. I’m teacher energy. I’m always loving and engaging and friendly, except when kids are being killed in our streets. Everyone should be outraged about that,” he said.”

Middle school principal energy or lynch mob energy?

On March 29, Bowman, a former teacher and middle school principal was speaking passionately to reporters in the Capitol about gun violence in schools after the deadly Nashville Christian school shooting when Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) engaged him in debate, calling for arming of teachers. During the debate, Bowman put his hands on Massie, but not in an apparently threatening manner but more in an effort to keep Massie engaged with him and not reporters.

Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman clashed in a heated debate with Republican Thomas Massie about gun control, days after a 28-year-old shooter killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/4LAlsGNydM — Reuters (@Reuters) March 30, 2023

Video of Wednesday’s incident with Bowman and Greene: