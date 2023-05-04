Here We Go: Alvin Bragg Rules Homeless Man’s Death a Homicide After He Is Choked on Subway

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating after a subway passenger died, apparently at the hands of a 24-year-old Marine veteran who used a chokehold to subdue him. 30-year-old Jordan Neely died from “compression of neck (chokehold)”

Bragg determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

The incident was captured on video.

The Marine was protecting the train passengers from Neely who was screaming and throwing trash at passengers.

According to CBS New York.

Police sources say around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Neely was allegedly throwing trash, yelling at passengers and acting erratically on the F train at the east Houston and Lafayette street station.

Things quickly escalated when the 24-year-old tried to subdue him by using what appears to be a chokehold.

Cellphone video obtained by CBS2 shows the man and other passengers restraining Neely for several minutes.

“We’re just outraged as a community that there has been nor arrest or formal of charges against the man who has yet to be identified who killed Jordan Neely,” one person said.

Police say Neely eventually lost consciousness and later died.

“This is absolutely devastating. Should have never happened. We have been pleading with MTA and state to put in social workers, deploy them into the subway system,” Jack Nierenberg of Passengers United said.

Neely had a warrant out for his arrest on assault charges.
New York is no longer a safe city.

Police arrested several protesters at a rally Wednesday night for Neely.

