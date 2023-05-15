Haha! President Trump Takes a Potshot at Commie AOC and Her “Bad Looking Boyfriend”

last Wednesday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was triggered early in the CNN town hall with President Trump, tweeting a full meltdown freakout about thirty minutes in:
“CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this “town hall” to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host…This falls squarely on CNN. Everyone here saw exactly what was going to happen. Instead they put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way for views. This was a choice to platform lies about the election & Jan 6th w/ no plan but to have their moderator interrupted without consequence.”
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023
AOC does not believe conservatives have the right to speak out publicly in America today – especially when they are dropping truth-bombs on CNN.
AOC was likely triggered when the audience laughed as Trump recounts the implausible story of E. Jean Carroll.
the CNN town hall audience laughs as Trump smears E Jean Carroll pic.twitter.com/HIokiAqIom
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023
It took Trump a few days but he finally circled back around to AOC on Sunday night.
Trump posted this on Truth Social on Sunday night in typical Trump fashion.
“It’s really amazing to watch the head of CNN get absolutely lambasted for asking me to do a so-called Town Hall. In all fairness, nobody had any problems with what he wanted to do until after the show started, when they quickly realized that Ms. Collins was not exactly Barbara Walters, or even close. That’s when the trouble from the Radical Left started. Neurotic little AOC with the bad looking boyfriend, went crazy. “He owns CNN, he’s in their head,” they screamed. CNN, take the GREAT RATINGS!”