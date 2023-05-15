Haha! President Trump Takes a Potshot at Commie AOC and Her “Bad Looking Boyfriend”

last Wednesday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was triggered early in the CNN town hall with President Trump, tweeting a full meltdown freakout about thirty minutes in:

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this “town hall” to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host…This falls squarely on CNN. Everyone here saw exactly what was going to happen. Instead they put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way for views. This was a choice to platform lies about the election & Jan 6th w/ no plan but to have their moderator interrupted without consequence.”

AOC does not believe conservatives have the right to speak out publicly in America today – especially when they are dropping truth-bombs on CNN.

AOC was likely triggered when the audience laughed as Trump recounts the implausible story of E. Jean Carroll.

the CNN town hall audience laughs as Trump smears E Jean Carroll pic.twitter.com/HIokiAqIom — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023

It took Trump a few days but he finally circled back around to AOC on Sunday night.

Trump posted this on Truth Social on Sunday night in typical Trump fashion.