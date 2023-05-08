Governor Abbott Deploys “Texas Tactical Border Force” In Wake Of Title 42’s End

We’ve all seen the phony virtue signaling from President Biden, as he claims he’s sending troops to the border to protect from illegal aliens. Texas Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t believe it for one second, so he’s activated a part of the Texas National Guard called the Texas Tactical Border Force to “intercept & repel migrants trying to enter Texas illegally.”

The 1,500 troops are assembling on the border, along with hardware including Hummers, C-130’s, and Black Hawk helicopters.

Texas is responding to the chaos caused by Biden ending Title 42. The new Texas Tactical Border Force will help intercept & repel migrants trying to enter Texas illegally. Biden sent 1,500 troops to the border to do paperwork. I deployed elite trained soldiers to defend Texas. pic.twitter.com/Jifj8LaqPW — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 8, 2023

Governor Abbott went on Fox News to explain further, saying “We are deploying today, a new Texas Tactical Border Force made up of elite national guard who are specifically trained for one thing, and that is to identify areas where illegal immigrants are trying to cross the border, and to fill that gap and to repel them to deny them access to entry into the United States.”

He went on to add that the force is constructing wire barriers along the border.

We’re deploying the new Texas Tactical Border Force to border hotspots to repel illegal crossings. These elite soldiers will fill in the gaps in preparation for Title 42 ending this week. In Biden's absence, Texas continues taking unprecedented action to respond to this crisis. pic.twitter.com/Mgam014GCM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 8, 2023

Here’s an apparent floor-level look at the scene:

BREAKING: Texas has deployed their own Texas Tactical Border Force as migrants wait to storm the border once Title 42 ends. The Texas National Guard is readying Black Hawk helicopters and C-130s as they brace for an invasion along the southern border. – El Paso says 15,000 are… pic.twitter.com/JDmDnmPgi3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2023

Here’s the full press conference of the announcement: