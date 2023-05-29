Google Receives Backlash After Its Homepage Lacks Adequate Effort to Properly Honor Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

When it comes to memorializing a Member of the LGBTQ community Google goes all out for its home page graphics but today on Memorial Day Google is receiving backlash after its lackluster effort to honor American heroes.

Google’s new grey graphic to honor those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, lacked any type of creativity or color.

Just days before Memorial Day here’s how Google celebrated the life of Barbara May Cameron a relatively unknown lesbian rights activist.

If you click on the Google graphic it does take you to page with poppy flowers that says “To all who have served, Thank You.”

Here was social media reaction to Google’s attempt to honor those who have fallen on the battlefield.

 

 

