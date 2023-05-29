Google Receives Backlash After Its Homepage Lacks Adequate Effort to Properly Honor Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

When it comes to memorializing a Member of the LGBTQ community Google goes all out for its home page graphics but today on Memorial Day Google is receiving backlash after its lackluster effort to honor American heroes.

Google’s new grey graphic to honor those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, lacked any type of creativity or color.

LOOK:

Google homepage today pic.twitter.com/oG9Y4lbJLL — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 29, 2023

Just days before Memorial Day here’s how Google celebrated the life of Barbara May Cameron a relatively unknown lesbian rights activist.

LOOK:

Today's Google Doodle forces deceased lesbian rights activist Barbara May Cameron to carry around the anti-woman, anti-lesbian "progress" flag. pic.twitter.com/3WpUG11L6T — HeterodorxPodcast🍂🧑‍🦳 (@heterodorx) May 23, 2023

If you click on the Google graphic it does take you to page with poppy flowers that says “To all who have served, Thank You.”

Here was social media reaction to Google’s attempt to honor those who have fallen on the battlefield.

Hey @Google I know you’re feverishly getting a different pride logo ready for every day of June but I think you forgot that today is Memorial Day. You know… the holiday honoring the people who died for you to be able to celebrate Pride for a month. It’s still early. Fix it. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/fxJ20kOnIs — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) May 29, 2023

I love how google will make murals for the 132nd birthday of people nobody has ever heard of but Memorial Day it's like "ehh because we have to." pic.twitter.com/90EDRGZOVA — Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) May 29, 2023