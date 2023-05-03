“Get Him Out of Here” – President Trump Kicked NBC Reporter Off Plane in Texas After He Asks About Alvin Bragg’s Lawfare Case Against Him

President Donald Trump kicked NBC reporter Vaughn Hillyard off his plane after his massive rally in Waco, Texas in March.

The rally was held after New York City DA Alvin Bragg charged President Trump with over 30 felonies in the latest lawfare case against the former president.



THOUSANDS turned out to see President Trump in Waco, Texas in March.

NBC reporter Hillyard asked President Trump about Bragg’s frivolous lawsuit against him.

President Trump told Hillyard, “I heard you’re a nice guy from NBC, but you’re not.”

FOX News reported:

Former President Donald Trump reportedly grabbed an NBC reporter’s phone and demanded he be removed from his plane after he was asked about the criminal probe by Manhattan DA Alvin Brag during an informal press gaggle, according to newly obtained audio. The heated exchange, which was first reported by Vanity Fair, occurred on March 25 following Trump’s campaign rally in Waco, Texas. The leading 2024 Republican contender was speaking with a group of reporters aboard his plane when NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard suggested that he seemed “frustrated” by Bragg’s investigation. The question seemingly hit a nerve for Trump, who told the reporter not to ask “any more questions.” “I’m not frustrated by anything,” Trump replied, according to a recording obtained by the Washington Post. “What am I, frustrated? I just did a speech for two hours. I’m not frustrated by it. It’s a fake investigation. We did nothing wrong. I told you that. … It’s the exact opposite. This is fake news, and NBC is one of the worst at it. Don’t ask me any more questions,” he said. “I heard you’re a nice guy from NBC, but you’re not,” Trump later added. Nearly a half-hour passed when Hillyard reportedly tried to ask Trump another question about Bragg’s investigation. “I don’t want to talk to you. You’re not a nice guy,” Trump said… In the obtained audio recording, Trump can be heard telling his aides to “Get him out of here.” “Let’s go, get him out of here. Out of here. Out of here,” he said.