German Covid Mandate Critic Bhakdi Freed of Charges of “Holocaust Denial” for Criticizing Israeli Vaccine Mandates!

Leading Covid mandate critic Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi was absolved of all charges in court in Germany today, where he was charged with “Hate Speech” for criticizing Israeli Covid policy. Left-wing German so-called “Antisemitism commissioners” – usually non-Jews – today routinely weaponize the charge of “Antisemitism” against critics of the government.

As early as 2020, renowned virologist Sucharit Bhakdi wrote a book “Covid: False Alarm?” criticizing the failed Covid policy, such as lockdowns, mask mandates, school shutdowns and mRNA “vaccine” mandates. His theories are now widely accepted in the medical community worldwide and largely foreshadowed the German Federal Government’s Expert Report on the Evaluation of the Covid Measures.

But since he spoke out against the radical civil rights violations propagated by medical misinformation hawkers like Fauci colleague Dr. Christian Drosten, who conspired with Fauci and Daszak to hide the lab-leak origins of the pandemic as early as Feb 1, 2020, Bhakdi was massively attacked and defamed by German fake news “journalists” like Lars Wienand of T-Online.

Chief prosecutor Silke Füssinger weaponized the Holocaust to charge Bhakdi with “incitement to hatred” and “Holocaust denial” because he criticized Israel’s vaccination policy. In 2021, the Schleswig-Holstein public prosecutor’s office even appointed the gentile Füssinger “anti-Semitism commissioner” – an office that is increasingly being used by left-wing Israel haters as a cudgel against dissent in tradition of the German Stasi and Gestapo.

In court in Plön, Schleswig-Holstein today, Bhakdi’s lawyers accused the Attorney General’s Office of “serious flaws” in their case. District judge Malte Grundmann made it clear early on that “the statements in question can no longer be assumed to be illegal”. Many observers had been shocked DA Füssinger even continued with the career-ending Stalinist show-trial charges.

At 5:45 p.m. local time, Bhakdi was cleared of all charges. The German prosecutor’s office and their media cronies stand humiliated and exposed before the glaring light of the truth.