George Soros and Fortress Investment Group Nears Purchase of Vice Media in $400 Million Deal to Expand Propaganda Arm

On Monday, The Gateway Pundit reported that far-left Vice Media is preparing to file for bankruptcy. The company, once valued at $5.7 billion, has been struggling to find a buyer, the New York Times said.

It seems, however, the opportunity to expand George Soros’ propaganda machine is just too good an opportunity for him to pass up.

The Wall Street Journal reports, “Vice Media is nearing a deal for senior lenders including Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management to acquire the troubled media company out of bankruptcy at a valuation of around $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Since 1989, Billionaire George Soros has leveraged $32 billion in “donations” for his influence-peddling system called “Open Society Foundations” to manipulate governments and market prices in the ultimate insider trading deal.

Working with the EU and USAID, Open Society wages war on conservative governments around the world with so-called Color Revolutions.

Soros has openly declared war on the US Supreme Court and the Republican Party in an Op-Ed on his propaganda site Project Syndicate.

To shut down free speech in the media, the State Department’s GEC, Soros’s Open Society, the EU, and UK are funding a “Disinformation Index,” a pseudo-nonprofit that “blacklists” Conservative news from online advertisers.

Soros has poured money into elections around the globe to further his globalist agenda. He has installed social justice prosecutors, like Alvin Bragg and Kim Gardner, across the U.S.

NEW, UPDATED MAP: The U.S. currently has 70 Soros-backed social justice prosecutors. pic.twitter.com/YE4Gnx2OfV — Law Enforcement Legal Defense (@LELDF) March 29, 2023

Now, he will have another media outlet to push his propaganda.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

Nearly every Vice stockholder—including backers such as private-equity firm TPG Group, Sixth Street Partners and media mogul James Murdoch —would be wiped out under the proposed reorganization, the people familiar with the matter said. Outstanding debts held by TPG and Sixth Street would also be impaired as part of the plan, the people said. The Murdoch family is a major shareholder in Journal parent News Corp.