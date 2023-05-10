Gavin Newsom Finally Breaks Silence on California’s $800 Billion Reparations Proposal with a Frightening Statement

California Governor Gavin Newsom has finally broken his silence on the racist, budget-busting reparations proposal from the California Reparations Task Force with a statement that should scare Californians.

The Gateway Pundit reported Sunday that the California Reparations task force voted in favor of recommendations that could included payments of a minimum of $360,000 to each eligible black resident in the state.

According to the New York Post, the reparations proposal will likely cost the state up to $800 billion, more than 2.5 times its annual budget.

While the state is not obligated to enact any of the proposals put forward, their recommendation will soon be presented to the California legislature for a vote. If passed, it will be sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) to sign.

In a statement to Fox News, Newsom applauded the task force’s work though he slyly sidestepped endorsing any specific recommendations.

Dealing with that legacy is about much more than cash payments. Many of the recommendations put forward by the Task Force are critical action items we’ve already been hard at work addressing: breaking down barriers to vote, bolstering resources to address hate, enacting sweeping law enforcement and justice reforms to build trust and safety, strengthening economic mobility. All while investing billions to root out disparities and improve equity in housing, education, healthcare, and well beyond. This work must continue

The California governor, however, closed his statement with a frightening vow.

“Following the Task Force’s submission of its final report this summer, I look forward to a continued partnership with the Legislature to advance systemic changes that ensure an inclusive and equitable future for all Californians.”

Here’s why this should chill Californians to the core: The term systemic change is liberal code for dismantling the current economic and political system in America. Radical left individuals have used this phrase to advocate abolishing capitalism, defunding the police, advancing critical race theory in the classroom, and much more.

Cities and states that have adopted these proposals have seen crime and poverty skyrocket across the board. Racial tensions have also worsened.

Newsom and the California legislature may not adopt the racist task force’s recommendation, but the consequences for folks living in California will be awful.

James Gallagher, the California Assembly Republican Leader, noted Newsom “has painted himself in a corner.”

This has been a fool’s errand from the start. Democrats have promised the world with this reparations task force, and now the massive taxpayer bill is coming due. Newsom has painted himself into a corner, and he’ll have to choose between signing off on a ridiculous policy that will bankrupt the state or admitting once and for all that this task force was nothing more than a political stunt.

Newsom, the ever-cowardly politician, will feel the need to deliver for his liberal base in some way, though. The results for Californians are certain to prove catastrophic.