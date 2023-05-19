Fox News Dismisses Reports That Sean Hannity Will Replace Tucker Carlson’s Prime Time Slot

On Wednesday, it was reported that FOX News correspondent Sean Hannity, who has been with the network since its inception in 1996, will be moving into Tucker’s old slot, according to The Drudge Report.

The title on Drudge’s site stated “WORLD EXCLUSIVE: FOXNEWS SETS NEW SCHEDULE,” and it was later updated to reflect the schedule changes, which included the shift of “Hannity” to 8 p.m. and the addition of Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters to the primetime lineup.

A source for Fox News called the new line-up “our boldest and most fearsome ever.”

However, FOX News channel denied reports that Sean Hannity will replace Tucker Carlson’s prime time slot.

A Fox News representative told Mediaite, “No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration.”

Fox News CEO Lachlan Murdoch told investors last week on an earnings call that “there’s no change to programming strategy,” according to a report from Variety.

Another statement from Fox News addressed rumors of changes to its primetime lineup, this time about Laura Ingraham’s future with the network.

FOX News spokesperson said, “Reports based on various tweets by left-wing activists are wildly inaccurate — Laura Ingraham, the top-rated woman in cable news, is now and will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the Fox News lineup.”

The current Fox News statement counters social media rumors that she is leaving but does not say if she will remain in her 10 p.m. ET time slot, according to Deadline.

The Gateway Pundit has indefatigably reported on Fox News’ plummeting ratings since ousting Tucker.

This collapse is most acutely felt in the all-important 25-54 age demographic.

Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers.

The FOX News audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM, down from 3 million just one week after Tucker’s exit.

But the damage was not just to Kilmeade and the 8 PM slot. Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Jesse Watters also saw a significant decline in also one week after Tucker’s exit.

Since firing Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel’s ratings in the all-important 25-54 demo have fallen off a cliff: •6pm ET: -42%

•7pm ET: -62%

•8pm ET: -75%

•9pm ET: -70%

•10pm ET: -66%

•11pm ET: -49% Oof. pic.twitter.com/mjCyaF8zGI — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) May 3, 2023