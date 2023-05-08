FOX Corp Demands Dominion Look into Leaks of Tucker Texts – Claim $787 Million Settlement May Be at Stake

In April Fox News reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems on the first day of the trial.

“The parties have resolved their case,” Delaware Superior Court judge Eric Davis told the court Tuesday afternoon.

Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6 billion over ‘false election rigging claims.’

The settlement totals more than $787 million, according to Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson.

This may have been the WORST lawyering in the history of lawyering.

Dominion lawyer Nelson made these comments following the agreement, “The truth matters, lies have consequences,” Nelson said.

“Over two years ago, a torrent of lies swept Dominion and election officials across America into an alternative universe of conspiracy theories, causing grievous harm,” he added.

“Money is accountability and we got that today from Fox,” says one of Dominion’s lawyers. Voting machine company Dominion has agreed a $787.5m settlement in its defamation lawsuit with Fox News and parent company Fox Corp.https://t.co/xgVDQsN3Y6 📺 Sky 501 / YouTube pic.twitter.com/AoQdcFGd23 — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 18, 2023

Since the agreement was announced FOX News fired Tucker Carlson, lost at least half of its audience, and watched left-wing publications leak out Tucker Carlson videos that were captured during discovery in the lawsuit.

Now FOX News is threatening to kill the deal after the Tucker Carlson videos were released to the public.

The Daily Mail reported: