Four Horses Mysteriously Die at Churchill Downs Just Days Before 149th Running of Kentucky Derby – VIDEO



Take Charge Briana suffered a horrible fall during a race on Saturday.

Four horses have died at Churchill Downs this week in the runup of the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Two horses ddied during their racing on Saturday.

Take Charge Briana was euthanized after a vicious fall during its Saturday race.

Bad slip and fall by Take Charge Briana in the 5th at Churchill pic.twitter.com/G8ufHUzjmx — Brod (@bcbfb2015) May 2, 2023



Wild on Ice was euthanized last Thursday after breaking a leg while training.

FOX News reported: