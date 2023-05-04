Four Horses Mysteriously Die at Churchill Downs Just Days Before 149th Running of Kentucky Derby – VIDEO

Take Charge Briana suffered a horrible fall during a race on Saturday.
Four horses have died at Churchill Downs this week in the runup of the 149th Kentucky Derby.
Two horses ddied during their racing on Saturday.
Take Charge Briana was euthanized after a vicious fall during its Saturday race.
Bad slip and fall by Take Charge Briana in the 5th at Churchill pic.twitter.com/G8ufHUzjmx
— Brod (@bcbfb2015) May 2, 2023
Wild on Ice was euthanized last Thursday after breaking a leg while training.
Churchill Downs is gearing up for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, but this week has brought some eeriness to the famous racetrack.
Four horses have died after running at the track since Thursday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Two horses had the same owner, Ken Ramsey, whose farm manager, Mark Patridge, confirmed the deaths to the outlet. They were also both jockeyed by Luis Saez.
Parents Pride collapsed and died following its race Saturday, while Chasing Artie died after its race Tuesday. No cause of death for the two horses has been determined, although the deaths do not appear to be injury-related. Bloodwork and labs came back normal, so necropsies will be done to determine how the horses died.
Take Charge Briana was euthanized Saturday after sustaining an injury that was called “catastrophic” by Daily Racing Forum.
Wild on Ice was also euthanized Thursday after breaking a hind leg while training. The horse, owned by Frank Sumpter, was preparing to run at the Kentucky Derby.