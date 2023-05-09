Former Tucker Carlson Producer Abby Grossberg withdraws Coercion Lawsuit Against Fox News

Former Tucker Carlson booking producer Abby Grossberg withdrew her coercion lawsuit against Fox News, according to the New York Times.

For now.

Abby Grossberg filed lawsuits against the outlet in March after she left the company.

Grossberg filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s legal team urged her to answer “I don’t know” to questions in the company’s lawsuit with Dominion voting machines.

Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News shortly after Grossberg filed her lawsuits.

According to Abby Grossberg’s attorneys, she will likely be refiling her civil lawsuit against Fox News in New York since that is where Smartmatic’s case against Fox News is filed.

Grossberg’s lawsuit was originally filed in the Delaware Superior Court where the Dominion case was settled for $787 million.

Smartmatic is currently suing Fox News for $2.7 billion.