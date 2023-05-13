Former Censorship Czar and Lounge Singer Nina Jankowicz Sues FOX News for Defamation in Latest Lawfare Suit

Nina Jankowicz is the former executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s now-disbanded Disinformation Governance Board or “Ministry of Truth.”

Jankowicz has been wrong about nearly every single issue in the past five years.

And she likes to think she’s a super hottie.

Here’s my official portrait to grab your attention. Now that I’ve got it: a HUGE focus of our work, and indeed, one of the key reasons the Board was established, is to maintain the Dept’s committment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, & civil liberties. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C4xiEGfhDt — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) April 27, 2022

Part 2 ... meet your new Biden regime Communist Minister of Truth. https://t.co/t27qOMvIpB — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 29, 2022

And here she is singing about who to f**k to enhance her career.

Via Midnight Rider.



And now there are even more tweets from the singing leftist who apparently is wrong about most every major issue.

Nina was pushing the completely fraudulent Steele dossier.

Jancowicz consistently pushed the garbage Trump-Russia hoax.

Jankowicz claimed Trump would embolden ISIS -- a group he obliterated.

And here she is pushing the Trump-Russia lie.

What a perfect fit for the Democrats as their new speech czar!

The truth means nothing to these communists. And, don't be fooled, this is communism. But it does give them more power.

In March Jankowicz launched a crowd-funding effort to sue FOX News.

On Thursday Nina Jankowicz sued FOX News for defamation.

The Conservative Treehouse responded to the latest lawfare suit against FOX News.