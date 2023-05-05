Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan Joins Rose Unplugged to Discuss Biden’s Border Crisis as Title 42 Sets to Expire (AUDIO)

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan joined Rose Unplugged this week to discuss Joe Biden’s border crisis.
Title 42, a Trump-era program forcing migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico is expiring next week.
Illegal immigration is already out of control thanks to Joe Biden.
More than 6 million illegal aliens have crossed over the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.
Biden is sending 1,500 troops to the US-Mexico border to process the illegals.
Tom Homan said Biden sending troops to the border has nothing to do with security.
“In my entire career I have never seen an administration so hell bent on bringing as many people into this country as possible,” Homan said.
AUDIO:
Click here to follow Rose Unplugged on Rumble.