Florida Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty For ‘Demonic’ MS-13 Gang Member Who Decapitated Uber Eats Driver



Oscar Adrian Solis, 30 and Randall Cooke, 59. (Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a ‘demonic’ MS-13 gang member who decapitated an Uber Eats driver.

A convicted felon affiliated with MS-13, a street gang formed by Salvadoran immigrants, murdered, decapitated and dismembered a Florida Uber eats driver while he was making a delivery last month.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the remains of the delivery driver were found in trash bags inside of the MS-13 gang member’s home.

“This is demonic,” Nocco said during a press conference on Tuesday. “What he did was demonic, but at the same time, we couldn’t answer the question ‘Why?’.”

According to reports, the Uber driver, Randall Cooke, 59, was last heard from at 6:30 pm on April 19 after he told his wife he was making his last delivery for the evening.

Cooke was reported missing after he stopped responding to his wife’s text messages.

Uber Eats gave detectives Cooke’s last delivery location which led them to a house on Moog Road.

According to WFLA, 30-year-old Oscar Adrian Solis, a convicted felon affiliated with the MS-13 gang occupied the home where Cooke was last seen on surveillance video.

The next morning on April 20, Solis was caught on surveillance video carrying around trash bags.

“An arrest affidavit states one of the men appeared to be dragging a heavy bag across the ground as he walked.” WFLA reported.

Sheriff Nocco said Cooke’s remains were found in the trash bags.

The Sheriff said Solis was a “very violent individual” who moved to Florida this year after being released on parole from a prison in Indiana.

In arguing for the death penalty, state prosecutors called Cooke’s murder “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Pinellas-Pasco County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. “I cannot focus on how an individual can be so vile. I cannot for the life of me believe he was so nonchalant in what he did.”