FLASHBACK: Colorado Secretary of State Office Accidentally Sends Postcards to 30,000 Non-Citizens Encouraging Them to Register to Vote

In 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that the office of the secretary of state in Colorado has ‘mistakenly’ sent a postcard to 30,000 illegal immigrants encouraging them to register to vote.

The Secretary of State claims the notices were sent due to a ‘database glitch.”

In light of Biden’s broken border, the significance of the “glitch” has resurfaced on social media.

At the time of the incident, the Associated Press reported:

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17… Griswold’s office said in a statement that the postcards were mailed Sept. 27. The error happened after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multistate organization devoted to voter registration, to a database of Colorado residents issued driver’s licenses.

Twitter reacted to the story with the border crisis in mind.

This proves the open border motivation. https://t.co/I9mZnedKMG — Meecho ✝️🇺🇸 (@kriz1) May 22, 2023

LOL… “it was just a mistake and our bad” https://t.co/mDtPWcRKEx — Texas Darlin’ 🎀 (@TexitDarling) May 22, 2023