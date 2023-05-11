Fact Check CNN: Trump Was Right and Annihilates Kaitlin Collins Over Chinatown Classified Documents

During President Trump’s Town Hall in New Hampshire tonight, CNN debater moderator Kaitlin Collins stopped Trump when he asked why Biden can store boxes in Chinatown and insisted on fact checking him mid-statement. Kaitlin Collins was wrong.

Biden's OWN ASSISTANT Kathy Chung said in an interview with Congress that he stored boxes of classified documents IN CHINATOWN. "Today we learned that when Joe Biden left the vice presidency, boxes containing classified documents, vice presidential records, and other items were…

President Trump: “Let me ask you a question: why is it that Biden had 9 boxes in Chinatown? And he gets a lot of money from China-” Collins: “There is no evidence of that Mr. President…what you’re referring to is an office he had…Mr President, I need to stop you right there because there’s no evidence of what you just said there. What you’re referring to is an office that he had after leaving the Vice Presidency…he had a temporary office.” President Trump: “That’s at the University of Pennsylvania…you’re so wrong, you don’t know the subject. He had one at the University of Pennsylvania but he also had 9 boxes at Chinatown…she doesn’t understand.”

However, there is evidence. Kathy Chung, Vice President Biden’s former executive assistant, was interviewed by the House Oversight Committee in early April 2023. In that interview, she stated that Biden did in fact have classified documents, vice presidential records, and “other items” stored in three places: “an office near the White House, an office in Chinatown, and eventually the Penn Biden Center.”

From the House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer:

“Today we learned that when Joe Biden left the vice presidency, boxes containing classified documents, vice presidential records, and other items were stored in three different locations around the Washington D.C. area, including an office near the White House, an office in Chinatown, and eventually the Penn Biden Center. At some point, the boxes containing classified materials were transported by personal vehicle to an office location. The boxes were not in a ‘locked closet’ at the Penn Biden Center and remained accessible to Penn Biden employees as well as potentially others with access to the office space. We need to find out who had access to these documents.”

