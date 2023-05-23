EXCLUSIVE: Photos Obtained Following J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel’s Brutal Beating by Guards and Following Police Abuse with Shackles – AUDIO

In early December 2022, US political prisoner Ryan Samsel called The Gateway Pundit to tell us he has lost his phone privileges for several months starting tomorrow. The prison staff was outraged that The Gateway Pundit had exposed his horrific story of prisoner abuse to the American public.

Ryan, who has not even had his case tried in court and has sat in prison for over two years, has been beaten, hogtied, abused, tied to a chair for 12 hours, and denied medical treatment for his injuries and his pre-cancerous growths.

On March 21, 2021, after his arrest, Ryan was awakened by correctional officers, and his hands were zip-tied. Then they walked him to an unoccupied cell where he was brutally beaten by the officers. Ryan Samsel lost an eye in the beating. His face was smashed. The next day the guards beat him again.

Ryan was beaten so badly by the guards that he lost permanent vision in one eye and partial use of his arm.

I want you to imagine yourself alone in prison. Separated from family friends atty. Isolated. guards throw open the door grab you, zip tie your hands and start beating the shit out of you. When you go down they kick you in the head until you are unconscious. You are Ryan Samsel. pic.twitter.com/j4lFD9O9kc — Richard Bigo Barnett (@BigoBarnett) February 8, 2023

** Please give to Ryan Samsel’s GiveSendGo account here. This man desperately needs funding.

Ryan is one of several January 6 prisoners who have been held for over two years in prison without ever being convicted of a crime.

Ryan told The Gateway Pundit in December, the prison officials told him, “Your stuff with Gateway Pundit has to stop.” The staff mentioned TGP contributors Cara Castronuovo and Jim Hoft by name.

“They actually said Cara and they also said, Jim Hoft with the Gateway Pundit, that we need to stop reaching out [because] we are causing trouble,” Ryan said.

Ryan added, “I’m 39 years old. I’m not looking to be famous. I don’t consider myself a patriot or hero. I’m just an American fulfilling my duties to uphold the constitutional rights that we have.”

Ryan says the complaints against him are coming from Washington, DC. The FBI also wants to speak with him, but he is not interested in speaking with them.

“They’re really pissed off that you’re publishing stuff on our behalf,” Ryan told The Gateway Pundit. “I was pulled aside by security here, pretty much said that it’s coming from DC.”

Ryan also brought up the topic of how his condition deteriorated while he was imprisoned in the DC Gulag.

“I went to the hospital here, Jim… And the hospital said that I have a possible malignancy in my left breast and I have clots. And he recommended that I be placed on blood thinners, that I see hematology, eye doctor… I get physical rehab and be placed on tramadol.”

Ryan Samsel tells TGP: I’ve been kept in 24/7 confinement sometimes in a hard cell, this means there is no bed, no sink, no toilet – just a bucket. Judge Jia Cobb denies these conditions but jail records prove it’s true. 27 of the 31 months I’ve been held in those conditions. 911 calls were made and the jail staff denied EMT treatment for me.

Ryan sent this photo that we are publishing for the first time. This was taken after one of the attacks by the correctional guards.

Here is another photo of the blood on the floor following the correctional guards’ assault on Ryan Samsel.

Ryan is accused of pushing and pulling on a gate on January 6 while standing next to Ray Epps who was leading the crowd forward. Another man pushed a female cop down and Ryan ran to her aide that day. Ryan was also filmed saving a kid, Joshua Black, who was shot in the face by police and bleeding out in the crowd.

Ryan Samsel still has not received medical attention for his precancerous growths that are spreading while he rots in a prison cell without trial.

** Please call – Judge Jia Cobb can be reached at the number posted here.

Ryan also sent The Gateway Pundit photos of the cuts on his legs due to the shackles they force him to wear.

Here’s another photo.

The Gateway Pundit is one of the only media outlets that regularly speak with these men who are being held in the DC Gulag and around the country for their attendance and alleged actions at the January 6th protests.

This weekend The Gateway Pundit spoke with Ryan from his prison cell in New York State.

This is Ryan’s 17th prison in 2.5 years since his arrest.

Again, please help Ryan if you can.

Ryan’s Twitter account is

Here is our latest discussion with Ryan Samsel.

Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.