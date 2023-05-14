EPIC! President Trump Brought Rally Guests ALX and DC Draino Back to Mar-a-Lago After Iowa Rally Canceled and Played DJ for Them on Patio

On Saturday President Trump planned to hold a political rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

Unfortunately, the rally was postponed on Saturday afternoon due to tornado warnings.

President Trump had invited conservative Twitter influencers ALX and DC Draino to travel with him to rally. When the rally was cancelled President Trump invited his guests back to Mar-a-Lago and treated them to lunch and much more.

ALX tweeted this out today.

According to ALX Trump played: Elvis, Phantom of the Opera, Sinatra, Jesus Christ Superstar, Guns N Roses & more

Elvis, Phantom of the Opera, Sinatra, Jesus Christ Superstar, Guns N Roses & more 👌🏻 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 14, 2023

Here’s the menu.

Burger & wings for lunch. Filet mignon for dinner. Ice Cream for dessert 👌🏻 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 14, 2023

We reached out to ALX and he told us Trump used his iPad that controls music and played songs out on the patio.

What a night!