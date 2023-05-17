Elon Musk Schools Reporter on ‘Conspiracy Theories’ by Pointing Out That the Hunter Biden Laptop Was Real and ‘Election Interference’ (VIDEO)

Elon Musk recently appeared on CNBC and schooled a reporter who questioned some the things he tweets about.

The reporter accused Musk of sharing conspiracy theories, and Musk reminded him that plenty of so-called conspiracy theories end up being true, such as the Hunter Biden laptop.

Musk also correctly pointed out that the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story was election interference.

Breitbart News reported:

Elon Musk: Suppression of Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is ‘Election Interference’ Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Last Call” that the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story was “election interference.” Host David Faber said, “Let’s talk a bit about your tweets. It comes up a lot, even today, it came up. You know, in anticipation of this meeting. You do some tweets that seem to be, or at least give support to, what some call conspiracy theories.” Musk said, “Well, yes, but I mean, honestly, you know, some of these conspiracy theories have turned out to be true.”

Faber said, “Which ones?” Musk said, “Well, like the Hunter Biden laptop.” Faber said, “That’s true.” Musk said, “So, you know, that was a pretty big deal. There was Twitter, and others engaged in an act of suppression of information that was relevant to the public. That’s a terrible thing that happened. That’s election interference.”

See the video below:

CNBC Gets More Than They Can Handle After Calling @ElonMusk’s Tweets’ Conspiracy Theories’ “Some of these conspiracy theories have turned out to be true,” noted @ElonMusk. “Which ones?” asked CNBC. “Well, like the Hunter Biden laptop. That was a pretty big deal. There was… pic.twitter.com/u8sjQfIwXC — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 17, 2023

Over the last few years, the difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth is often just a matter of months.

Musk won this round.