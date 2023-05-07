Elon Musk on Jordan Neely Protests: “Why Didn’t They Protest the Children Who Were Murdered at the Christian School?”

Leftist protesters disrupted the New York City Subway on Saturday night to protest the death of Jordan Neely. The mob wants action from local authorities following Neely’s death.

The protesters climbed down on the tracks and stopped the trains – a very dangerous maneuver.

Protesters are now disrupting the NYC subway to protest the death of Jordan Neely. pic.twitter.com/9y5SDetzQX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 6, 2023

Neely was killed earlier in the week when a former US Marine put him in a chokehold to subdue him on the train. Neely had a long history of threatening riders on the subway.

Jordan Neely also had a lengthy record including the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl in 2015.

On Sunday morning Elon Musk weighed in on the leftist Jordan Neely protesters in New York City.

Elon Musk responded to the subway protests last night saying, “Why didn’t they protest when the children were murdered at the Christian school? They are disingenuous.”

Because they don’t care about the Christian kids.