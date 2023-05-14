El Paso Department of Public Health Warns of Community Outbreaks of Chickenpox, TB, Infestations, and STD Due to Influx of Illegal Aliens

Earlier this week, The Gateway Pundit reported that members of the El Paso police force warned Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales that there had been multiple incidents of illness among the illegal aliens who have set up camp in downtown El Paso.

“A couple of days ago I rode along with the Socorro Police Chief. Imagine having to protect and serve a city of 40,000 all while a border crisis is busting at the seams in El Paso, only 15 mins away,” the Republican rep. tweeted.

Gonzales posted a video to Twitter showing himself in downtown El Paso.

Tony, don’t be here unless you have to,” the officers reportedly told the representative.

“There have been cases of scabies, measles, covid, and bed bugs. Take care of your health,” officers added.

Video of when I was in downtown El Paso yesterday. Police officers told me, "Tony don't be here unless you have to – there have been cases of scabies, measles, covid, and bed bugs. Take care of your health." pic.twitter.com/sVwkaFHfvd — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 5, 2023

However, the city denied that there is an outbreak.

“We’re keeping our eyes and ears open to see if there’s any outbreaks in our community. So far there’s no outbreaks in our community. Our community does not need to panic about this and we’re working very closely with the shelters to provide recommendations as far as preventative measures,” El Paso Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza told KFOX-TV.

KFOX14/CBS4 reached out to the city of El Paso to ask about how many cases have been reported. City officials said there have only been reports of chickenpox, some COVID-19 cases and bed bugs, according to the El Paso Department of Public Health. The city said there aren’t reports on outbreaks at the moment. City officials also said that it isn’t unusual to see diseases in congregant settings. A city spokesperson said the Department of Public Health and Office of emergency management are working with NGOs and faith-based organizations to provide them with the necessary tools and training needed. It’s unknown what is the disconnect of information between the city and the officers at the scene.

According to Gonzales’s office, the Central Processing Center of the Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, is extremely crowded on Friday.

Since Friday, illegal crossings have plummeted in El Paso, so capacity has likely gotten eased up significantly via releases. This video is a snapshot of what it was like on Friday. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 14, 2023

According to City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health (DPH), outbreaks of infectious diseases are most likely to occur in crowded, close quarters like shelters.

“Congregate settings such as shelters pose a high risk for the spread of infectious diseases leading to outbreaks. The Department of Public Health (DPH) has been working closely with shelters providing support to migrants and is conducting active surveillance for early detection of any notifiable condition and unusual disease patterns that may affect the shelters and our community,” the agency said in a statement.

DPH also noted that they have been receiving reports of chickenpox, tuberculosis, infestations, and other illnesses like sexually transmitted illnesses (STI) among illegal immigrants. They foresaw widespread breakouts in the community.

“Recently, we have been receiving reports of Chickenpox, TB, infestations and other conditions such as Sexually Transmitted Illnesses (STI) among migrants receiving assistance at shelters. With the influx of migrants, the majority from Latin America, DPH is expecting to have individuals affected by conditions of Public Health importance not commonly found in our community.”