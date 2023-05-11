Dr. Peter McCullough: 3 Painful Facts About Spike Protein That The Media Ignores

The mainstream media and the corrupt medical industrial complex don’t want to talk about spike protein.

Fortunately, there are freedom-fighting truth tellers – like Dr. Peter McCullough and his team of medical professionals over at The Wellness Company – who want you to know the truth about spike protein.

Watch Dr. McCullough discuss three important things you should know about the spike protein:

Now that spike protein has been identified as a problem, what do we do? That’s where nattokinase comes in.

“Nattokinase is an enzyme is produced by fermenting soybeans with bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement. It degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.” – Dr. Peter McCullough

Dr. Peter McCullough talks about the promise of nattokinase here:

Indeed, Dr. McCullough has heaped praise on nattokinase as a critical tool to combat spike protein and to finally put the pandemic behind us,

“There is no doubt that data on nattokinase is the most promising we have seen among all solutions reviewed to end the final stages of the pandemic crisis—long COVID, vaccine injury syndromes, and recurrent Omicron infections.”

Spike protein is an issue whether you are vaccinated or not, but if you are vaccinated then spike protein is an even more concerning issue.

From Dr. McCullough:

“Far and away the most common question I get from those who took one of the COVID-19 vaccines is: “how do I get this out of my body.” The mRNA and adenoviral DNA products were rolled out with no idea on how or when the body would ever breakdown the genetic code. The synthetic mRNA carried on lipid nanoparticles appears to be resistant to breakdown by human ribonucleases by design so the product would be long-lasting and produce the protein product of interest for a considerable time period… it is a big problem when the protein is the pathogenic SARS-CoV-2 Spike.”

You and your loved ones should take daily nattokinase to combat the risks of spike protein. The great news is that Dr. McCullough and the talented team of medical professionals at The Wellness Company are designed a special nattokinase formula, available to you today!

If you or someone you love would like to try nattokinase formulated to fight spike, The Wellness Company’s “Spike Support Formula” contains nattokinase plus other key extracts (plus, ordering through this link and the links below benefits Gateway Pundit).

In The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula you will find:

Nattokinase (enzyme shown to dissolve spike protein)

Selenium (aids in helping the body repair itself and recover)

Dandelion root (may prevent spike protein from binding to cells)

Black sativa extract (may facilitate cellular repair)

Green tea extract (provides added defenses at the cellular level through scavenging for free radicals)

Irish sea moss (could help rebuild damaged tissue and muscle)

People are saying about The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula:

“I saw Dr. McCullough talk about the product and decided to give it a try. A month and a half later, I feel sooo much better. I also have recommended the product to family members to help them detox from the painful side effects of the vaccine.” “I feel like I have had brain fog for the past 18 months and after taking this supplement noticed the fog lifting finally. I plan to buy more for myself and now a friend suffering from heart issues.” “I am grateful for the Wellness Company and for you coming out with this spike protein vitamins. I am a big believer in natural healing and not pharmaceutical drugs. Thank you for doing what is right and for speaking truth in a world that is so dark.”

According to the Wellness Company, purchasing all the components of the Spike Support Formula would be over $100 – you can save 36% with the unique formulation in The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER DR. MCCULLOUGH’S SPIKE PROTEIN SUPPORT FORMULA TODAY!