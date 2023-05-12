“Don’t Judge Too Early” – Elon Musk Defends New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino for Advocating Content Moderation in an Old Interview (VIDEO)

An old video from MMA’s POSSIBLE Miami Event 2023 last April has surfaced online, featuring new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino persuading Elon Musk to implement content moderation on his platform.

The new Twitter CEO is all for content moderation and influence peddling to appease advertisers.

During the interview with Elon, Yaccarino encouraged him to allow advertisers to have an influence on the platform.

“So you’ve got a massive platform,” said Yaccarino. “You have a vision that is a spectrum of just daily, open-sourced conversation. And they can conduct their lives, their business, their commerce, whatever they can do on your platform. That’s a pretty big vision. But in the middle should be advertising opportunity.”

“But they need to feel that there is an opportunity for them to influence what you’re building,” she added.

“I want to be specific about influencing. It’s more of an open feedback loop for the advertising experts in this room to help develop Twitter into a place where they will be excited about investing more money. Product development, ad safety, content moderation. That’s what the influence is,” said Yaccarino.

Musk said that it was inappropriate for advertising to try to influence what appears on Twitter, saying it “would be a diminishment of freedom of speech.”

“I think it’s totally cool to say that you want to have your advertising appear in certain places on Twitter and not in other places, but it is not cool to try to say what Twitter will do, and if that means losing advertising dollars, we lose it. But freedom of speech is paramount,” Musk responded.

When Elon Musk was confronted regarding the interview, he defended Yaccarino by saying, “Don’t judge too early.” He continued by saying, “I’m adamant about defending free speech, even if it means losing money.”

During her interview with you, she was most excited about your initiative to limit reach of tweets which are deemed hateful. “Freedom of speech, not freedom of reach.” In fact, that was her main selling point to the advertising exes in the audience, as she kept coming back to it. She went on to chastise you twice for tweeting after 3am, because people are concerned about that sort of behaviour. What? She also wanted advertising execs to be part of an influence council within Twitter. She‘a not here to improve the user experience. She wants Twitter to be a ‘safe space.’ She represents advertisers, and her natural inclination is to limit speech, and pander to those who push woke ideology on the world. You will have to watch her like a hawk. She was also thrilled to spend $100,000,000 on social justice initiatives while at NBC, and forwarded government authoritarian propaganda that the way back to a normal life was to “wear your mask!” No doubt she’ll bring in advertising revenue in the short term, but she’s a long-term mistake.

An old video of Yaccarino in an interview in 2020 has also surfaced online, where she lauded her employers, Jeff Shell and Brian Roberts, for “fighting social justice and equality.”

She also commended her company’s progress in hiring “50% of women and 50% people of color”.

According to multiple sources cited by Vox, Yaccarino holds a conservative political ideology.

“Although Yaccarino is not vocal about her political beliefs, it’s well known in the advertising community that she’s conservative, according to several sources. She served on former President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports and Nutrition, and many have noted that she likes and follows conservative accounts on Twitter,” the outlet reported.