“Disrespectful” – Award Winning Singer Causes Uproar After She “Changes Up” the National Anthem at the Indianapolis 500 (VIDEO)

Speedway, Indiana- Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden won the 2023 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, his first victory at the event in 12 attempts. But his win was overshadowed by an event during the pre-race ceremonies.

Before the drivers started their engines Award winning singer Jewel (real name Jewel Kilcher) took to the stage to sing “The Star Spangled Banner,” America’s national anthem.

Instead of singing the anthem in a normal manner, Jewel decided to put her own twist on it.

WATCH:

As one can imagine, Jewel’s rendition of the anthem stirred up great controversy online and most were unhappy.

A few, though, were okay with Jewel’s twist on the “Star Spangled Banner”:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles had announced Jewel as the anthem singer in a press release back on May 19.

The singing of the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World.

For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery. Jewel’s rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track and watching from home on NBC.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

