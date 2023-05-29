“Disrespectful” – Award Winning Singer Causes Uproar After She “Changes Up” the National Anthem at the Indianapolis 500 (VIDEO)

Speedway, Indiana- Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden won the 2023 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, his first victory at the event in 12 attempts. But his win was overshadowed by an event during the pre-race ceremonies.

Before the drivers started their engines Award winning singer Jewel (real name Jewel Kilcher) took to the stage to sing “The Star Spangled Banner,” America’s national anthem.

Instead of singing the anthem in a normal manner, Jewel decided to put her own twist on it.

WATCH:

.@jeweljk sings the national anthem at the greatest spectacle in racing. 🇺🇸 #Indy500 📺: NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/rpjuG1o2dk — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

As one can imagine, Jewel’s rendition of the anthem stirred up great controversy online and most were unhappy.

This is the perfect example of how not to do the national anthem. It was to the point of being disrespectful. https://t.co/LAVSt1YZ6x — Jacob 🇺🇸🏁 (@JacobRE1996) May 28, 2023

I’m sorry, but the National Anthem should NEVER, be changed up like this. Good artist, bad choice! — TG MOMMA LAURA (@gmommalaura) May 28, 2023

This is pathetic!!! Shame on you Jewel!! Now, I know why you aren’t on anyone’s favorites list! You should be ashamed of yourself! Rewriting the National Anthem?? And on Memorial Day weekend??

Jewel,from the where are they now files.😤

Crawl back under the rock where you from — Pat Schoenbachler (@PatSchoenbachl2) May 29, 2023

One of the worst National Anthem performances I’ve ever seen in my life. Not Roseanne bad, but up there. — @ForeverCART (@ForeverCART) May 28, 2023

🙄For the love of god, just sing the national anthem as it’s meant to be sung. Don’t put your own spin on it. Sacrilegious. Ugh. #jewel #indy500 🇺🇸🏁 — Concerned Canadian Serena🇨🇦🇮🇹 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Serena_writes) May 28, 2023

jewel’s national anthem for indy 500 might be the worst anthem rendition to date — boone (@im_boone) May 28, 2023

A few, though, were okay with Jewel’s twist on the “Star Spangled Banner”:

Jewel’s version of the national anthem was beautiful! On of the best performances ever. https://t.co/AVs86sNEzf — Masculine Toxicity (@renoredpill) May 28, 2023

You know what, screw all you critics. The national anthem has been sung in different ways for years and years. With all that Brandon is doing, you have plenty of real stuff to criticize and bitch about. Jewel’s national anthem panned as ‘disrespectful’https://t.co/FnjqESABSu — Stan (@stanpcfl) May 28, 2023

Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles had announced Jewel as the anthem singer in a press release back on May 19.