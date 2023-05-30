Disneyland Hires Man In Dress to Greet Little Girls At Bibbidy Bobbidi Boutique

A video that was uploaded on Twitter by Jason Jones shows a grown man wearing a dress at Disneyland’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

In the video a man who clearly has a mustache is wearing a dress and greeting little girls as they walk into the dress boutique.

According to Disney Land Resort, the “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers magical makeovers for royalty-in-training ages 3 to 12.”

The move by Disney isn’t so subtle but Disney actually publicized their decision to allow men to wear dresses at the end of the pandemic.

Per Inside Magic:

Boutique Cast Members were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” according to an update on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites. This change is more gender inclusive and will allow Cast Members who don’t identify as female to participate in magical Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers.

Back in 2022, The Gateway Pundit warned Disney was planning on allowing men cast members to dress up as woman characters.

