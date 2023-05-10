Dianne Feinstein to Return to Senate After Missing 91 Floor Votes While Recovering from Shingles

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein will finally return to the senate after a 3-month absence due to health problems.
Dianne Feinstein’s absence from the Senate held up Joe Biden’s judicial confirmations.
Feinstein, 89, has been MIA since she was hospitalized for shingles in March.
The California senator’s absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee had the panel deadlocked at 10-10.
Feinstein has missed 91 floor votes.
The Democrats tried to temporarily replace Feinstein but GOP lawmakers blocked their efforts.
Feinstein will cast a vote on Wednesday according to her spox.
NBC News reported:
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is returning to the Senate after a nearly three-month absence due to health problems, a spokesperson said.
Feinstein is expected to cast a vote Wednesday — her first recorded vote since Feb. 16 — after having missed 91 floor votes while she recovered from shingles, according to an NBC News tally.
With Democrats holding just a single-seat advantage in the Senate, Feinstein’s absence complicated her party’s efforts to confirm some of President Joe Biden’s nominees. Her absence was most pronounced on the Judiciary Committee, where an 11-10 majority became a 10-10 stalemate — frustrating Democratic efforts to confirm some judges and scuttling any plans to issue subpoenas on party-line votes.
Feinstein later disputed that her absence had in any way limited the number of nominees advanced by the committee.
“There has been no slowdown,” Feinstein wrote in a statement last week after the Judiciary Committee advanced seven less controversial nominees on a bipartisan basis. “I’m confident that when I return to the Senate, we will be able to move the remaining qualified nominees out of committee quickly and to the Senate floor for a vote.”