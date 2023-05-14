DHS Chief Mayorkas Says It’s “Sad and Tragic” When Governors Secure Their States’ Borders Amid Invasion (VIDEO)

How does this guy still have a job?

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday said it is “sad and tragic” when governors secure their states’ borders amid an invasion of military aged illegal aliens.

Hordes of illegals are pouring over the border this weekend after Title 42 expired.

More than 6 million illegals have already crossed the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

A record number of illegals are now storming the border.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted video of the overcrowding at the Border Patrol’s processing center in El Paso, Texas.

WATCH:

NEW: Video courtesy of TX Congressman @RepTonyGonzales office shows significant overcrowding in Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in El Paso, TX on Friday. He says they have a max capacity of around 1,000, but there were 6,000 that day. This room capacity 120, but had 750 pic.twitter.com/4cdULVXXTO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 14, 2023

Mayorkas lashed out at governors working to secure their borders during an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.

Capehart actually asked Mayorkas if governors taking action to protect their citizens from illegal invaders is “even Constitutional.”

VIDEO: