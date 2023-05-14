DHS Chief Mayorkas Says It’s “Sad and Tragic” When Governors Secure Their States’ Borders Amid Invasion (VIDEO)

by

How does this guy still have a job?

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday said it is “sad and tragic” when governors secure their states’ borders amid an invasion of military aged illegal aliens.

Hordes of illegals are pouring over the border this weekend after Title 42 expired.

More than 6 million illegals have already crossed the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

A record number of illegals are now storming the border.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted video of the overcrowding at the Border Patrol’s processing center in El Paso, Texas.

WATCH:

Mayorkas lashed out at governors working to secure their borders during an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.

Capehart actually asked Mayorkas if governors taking action to protect their citizens from illegal invaders is “even Constitutional.”

VIDEO:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.