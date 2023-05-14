DEVELOPING: At Least Seven People Shot in Arizona City On U.S.-Mexico Border- Suspect on the Loose

Yet another likely consequence of the Biden regime’s lawless immigration policies.

Fox News reported that least seven people were reportedly shot and injured in Yuma, Arizona Saturday night Yuma is located just 10 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Yuma along with other border cities are drowning under a massive invasion of illegal migrant hordes while the Biden regime does nothing.

ABC News revealed that police responded to a disturbing call right before 11 p.m. local time about an “aggravated assault” on South J Edward Drive.

Yuma police Lt. Craig Johnson told ABC News that seven individuals were transported to the hospital.

Police currently do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Fox News said they reached out to the Yuma Police Department by phone and email early Sunday seeking additional details regarding the shooting but have yet to hear back.

Developing…