DEVELOPING: Active Shooter in Atlanta – Multiple People Shot – Suspect on the Loose

There is an active shooter situation in Atlanta.

The active shooter situation took place on West Peachtree Street on Wednesday.

The unidentified shooter is still on the loose.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.” Atlanta police said.

“We will communicate via social media and our website with updates.” police said.

Police released photos of the suspect.

BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

