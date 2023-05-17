DeSantis Backed Candidate Loses Jacksonville, Florida Mayoral Race

Tuesday night, Democrat Donna Deegan (D) beat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis backed Daniel Davis (R) for Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida.

Deegan becomes the first woman elected as Jacksonville’s mayor.

The loss by Davis comes as a surprise as republicans have held the Mayor’s seat for 8 years. DeSantis-endorsed Jason Fisher also lost Tuesday night to Joyce Morgan (D) for Property Appraiser.

Deegan’s power, however,  will be muted as Republicans have a super majority on the Jacksonville City Council. In July, when the new Mayor takes over, the city council will have 14 Republicans and 5 Democrats.

President Trump weighed in on the historic loss.
