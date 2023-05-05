Dershowitz: Alvin Bragg’s Charges Against President Trump Are Absurd and Politically Motivated (VIDEO)

Prominent US attorney Alan Dershowitz joined Deutsche Welle’s Tim Sebastian this week to discuss the political persecution against President Trump.

Dershowitz told the DW reporter that the indictment brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against Donald Trump is absurd and politically motivated.

The longtime Harvard law professor who defended Trump in his first impeachment says the US legal system, with elected prosecutors and judges, means Trump has no chance of a fair trial in Manhattan.

Dershowitz also said the three other cases against President Trump also have weak points.

Alan Dershowitz: Well, let’s take the charges in New York. What the DA in New York is basically saying is when somebody pays hush money to prevent an allegation of an adulterous affair from being made public to his wife to his family, to his voters, to his business associates. He must immediately put the exact reason why he paid that money in a corporate public form. Nobody in history has ever done that. Nobody in history will ever do that. It’s an absurd charge. It’s selective prosecution… I don’t want to see the criminal law stretch the Constitution contracted in order to get Trump. It’s a very grave danger. Particularly, it’s a great danger because Trump is an easy person to go after because he has so many flaws and fallacies. But the distinction between voting against somebody, which I do, and prosecuting them for a non-crime is a very serious one. And I want to maintain that line very strongly.

Dershowitz on Alvin Bragg.

“The name of my book, Get Trump, is not original with me. It comes from the campaign promises of the district attorney. It would be Germany, unthinkable in Great Britain, unthinkable in France, for a prosecutor to run for office, number one. And number two, promise in advance that he was going to get somebody and then rummage through the statutes to try to find something against him, and when he couldn’t find anything in the statute books, to create a crime. So the American criminal justice system, which I have been teaching about and practicing for 60, is in great danger, and I want to do something about preventing that while also maintaining my strong opposition to Donald Trump as a candidate and as a president.”

Trump can’t win in far left New York City.

Dershowitz: You can’t get a fair jury trial in Manhattan, where people voted for the district attorney on the promise that he would get Trump. Now these same people are going to serve on juries, and they’re going to try to help the district attorney who they voted for get Trump. What is it? 87% of people in Manhattan voted against Trump? The case should be moved to a different area where it’s more like 50.

Jesus Christ could not get Trump cleared in New York City.