Former DEA Official Derek Maltz Joins Rose Unplugged: As Title 42 Expires, Expect A Tsunami of Fentanyl Pouring Into Your Community (AUDIO)

The US-Mexico border is bracing for a surge of illegal aliens as Title 42 expires.

Title 42 is a Trump-era policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while the immigration process worked its way through the system.

According to some estimates, up to 1 million illegals are at border ready to storm the US.

A tsunami of fentanyl will also be pouring into the United States.

Derek Maltz, former Director of the Special Operations Division of the DEA joined Rose Unplugged to discuss the fentanyl crisis.

AUDIO:

You can follow Rose Unplugged on Rumble by clicking here.