Departing Cook County Prosecutor Sends Scathing Exit Letter to Soros-Funded Kim Foxx

Soros-funded Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been an absolute disaster for Chicagoans.

In 2019, The Gateway Pundit reported that Chicago authorities released text messages from Foxx revealing she continued to intervene in support of race-hoaxer Jussie Smollett even after she recused herself.

Her behavior is so notoriously outrageous, a Cook County judge ripped Foxx for employing a double standard by prosecuting a woman for allegedly filing a false police report while dropping 16 far more serious charges against actor Smollett.

In her first three years alone, Foxx dismissed over 25,000 felony cases in the Chicago area. In April, The Gateway Pundit reported that Foxx announced she will not seek re-election in 2024.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has been rocked by departures during Foxx’s tenure, but even her imminent departure is not enough to keep staff.

Last week, Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Poje resigned after twenty years of serving the residents of Cook County.

On his way out the door, he penned a scathing letter to Foxx.

Chicago Contrarian reports:

After 20 years, I always kind of figured an email like this would start with “It is with a heavy heart that I leave…” The truth is, I can’t get out of here fast enough. Let me start with the positive. There is not a single day that has gone by that I have not felt truly honored to work with such an incredible group of people who spent every waking hour on behalf of victims. This opportunity has been a gift for which I have no words to explain the extent of my gratitude.

My partners, our Victim/Witness advocates, our Investigators, our support staff, the police officers, detectives, time after time I see each of you putting everything you have into helping people we encounter on the worst days of their lives. So often I see our personal lives, and indeed at times our own well-being, set aside just to do a bit more on that last case for that last victim. It’s been nothing short of inspiring not as a lawyer, but as a person.

And yet, I’m leaving. Why could that be? The simple fact is that this State and County have set themselves on a course to disaster. And the worst part is that the agency for whom I work has backed literally every policy change that has the predictable, and predicted, outcome of more crime and more people getting hurt.