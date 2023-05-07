Departing Cook County Prosecutor Sends Scathing Exit Letter to Soros-Funded Kim Foxx

Soros-funded Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been an absolute disaster for Chicagoans.
In 2019, The Gateway Pundit reported that Chicago authorities released text messages from Foxx revealing she continued to intervene in support of race-hoaxer Jussie Smollett even after she recused herself.
Her behavior is so notoriously outrageous, a Cook County judge ripped Foxx for employing a double standard by prosecuting a woman for allegedly filing a false police report while dropping 16 far more serious charges against actor Smollett.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has been rocked by departures during Foxx’s tenure, but even her imminent departure is not enough to keep staff.
Last week, Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Poje resigned after twenty years of serving the residents of Cook County.
On his way out the door, he penned a scathing letter to Foxx.
After 20 years, I always kind of figured an email like this would start with “It is with a heavy heart that I leave…” The truth is, I can’t get out of here fast enough. Let me start with the positive. There is not a single day that has gone by that I have not felt truly honored to work with such an incredible group of people who spent every waking hour on behalf of victims. This opportunity has been a gift for which I have no words to explain the extent of my gratitude.
My partners, our Victim/Witness advocates, our Investigators, our support staff, the police officers, detectives, time after time I see each of you putting everything you have into helping people we encounter on the worst days of their lives. So often I see our personal lives, and indeed at times our own well-being, set aside just to do a bit more on that last case for that last victim. It’s been nothing short of inspiring not as a lawyer, but as a person.
And yet, I’m leaving. Why could that be? The simple fact is that this State and County have set themselves on a course to disaster. And the worst part is that the agency for whom I work has backed literally every policy change that has the predictable, and predicted, outcome of more crime and more people getting hurt.
Bond reform designed to make sure no one stays in jail while their cases are pending with no safety net to handle more criminals on the streets, shorter parole periods, lower sentences for repeat offenders, the malicious and unnecessary prosecution of law enforcement officers, the overuse of diversion programs, intentionally not pursuing prosecutions for crimes lawfully on the books after being passed by our legislature and signed by a governor, all of the so-called reforms have had a direct negative impact, with consequences that will last for a generation.